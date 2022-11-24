 Skip to content

BugOut update for 24 November 2022

Thanksgiving Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10010090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Its time for the Holiday Season and we would like to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving , and bring you another update. We have been working on bringing Quest AI and Bandit AI into the game, balancing loot and map improvements. This update will bring in a new Loot location ( Old Country House) . You can find some great starter loot here and its a great place to explore, more detail and props will come with the next update. Here is a list of the changes for this update.

  • Increased small stone loot again

  • Added new POI, Country Home

  • Added working compass to loot

  • Added hunting rifle to loot

  • Added 2 new events to the event system

  • Removed some of the starter inventory

  • Added 3 roaming bandits, they will attack and kill you

  • Added Settings menu, you can now adjust sounds and videos options

  • Expanded the North part of the map by 200 meters

  • Some map improvements

  • Added more Rabbit spawns

  • fixed campfire not accepting small stones

  • Removed pause menu from the startup screen

  • Fixed Walking sounds

  • Fixed Scope not working on Rifle

Again Thank you for all the support.

