Thanksgiving Update

Its time for the Holiday Season and we would like to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving , and bring you another update. We have been working on bringing Quest AI and Bandit AI into the game, balancing loot and map improvements. This update will bring in a new Loot location ( Old Country House) . You can find some great starter loot here and its a great place to explore, more detail and props will come with the next update. Here is a list of the changes for this update.

Increased small stone loot again

Added new POI, Country Home

Added working compass to loot

Added hunting rifle to loot

Added 2 new events to the event system

Removed some of the starter inventory

Added 3 roaming bandits, they will attack and kill you

Added Settings menu, you can now adjust sounds and videos options

Expanded the North part of the map by 200 meters

Some map improvements

Added more Rabbit spawns

fixed campfire not accepting small stones

Removed pause menu from the startup screen

Fixed Walking sounds

Fixed Scope not working on Rifle

Again Thank you for all the support.