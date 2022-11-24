Thanksgiving Update

Its time for the Holiday Season and we would like to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving , and bring you another update. We have been working on bringing Quest AI and Bandit AI into the game, balancing loot and map improvements. This update will bring in a new Loot location ( Old Country House) . You can find some great starter loot here and its a great place to explore, more detail and props will come with the next update. Here is a list of the changes for this update.
-
Increased small stone loot again
-
Added new POI, Country Home
-
Added working compass to loot
-
Added hunting rifle to loot
-
Added 2 new events to the event system
-
Removed some of the starter inventory
-
Added 3 roaming bandits, they will attack and kill you
-
Added Settings menu, you can now adjust sounds and videos options
-
Expanded the North part of the map by 200 meters
-
Some map improvements
-
Added more Rabbit spawns
-
fixed campfire not accepting small stones
-
Removed pause menu from the startup screen
-
Fixed Walking sounds
-
Fixed Scope not working on Rifle
Again Thank you for all the support.
