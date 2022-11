Happy Danksgiving Everyone!

Due to circumstances beyond our control and some controller sensitivity issues that everyone's been complaining about we had to reboot last year's Danksgiving event ːws_danː

The event will stay dank until one of the Mondays unless the half-baked Turkeyball starts crashing everyone's Weed Shops ːws_damanː And just a reminder, if you do grow tired of them chickens, you can always use the options menu to toggle the event off.

Happy Turkey Day!