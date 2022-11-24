 Skip to content

Torii update for 24 November 2022

HOTFIX - 1.9.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10010005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed an issue with the new stamina system causing it to not work as expected.
• Now you can go back after passing the tunnel on the last level.

