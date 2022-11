We are so happy to see all of you playing WHAT THE BAT?!

We have compiled a bunch of fixes and changes to balancing in this patch. The most notable are listed here:

The textures in Blockhead don't move around anymore.

The blue planet in Interplanetary can be moved again.

Baseball spawning in the boss fight has been fixed, making the fight a bit easier!

Many other small tweaks and fixes.

Keep on batting!