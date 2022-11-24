Sacred Lamb Update // Devlog 23

Hola Capos!

Hola Capos! It’s Andrey! It’s been a month since the Goals & Gains Update, and we’re here to bring you another one! “The Sacred Lamb” Update brings you more end-game content, multiple quality-of-life changes, and many-many bug fixes. Let’s get right into it!

Huh, just joking! Don’t forget to like, subscribe and leave comments down below! My Lieutenants are watching you do it. All done? Good, let’s get one with the devlog!

We’ll start with Special Buildings. “Why?” you may ask. They’re an essential part of the new end-game content coming with the update. In order to access it you’ll need to capture all of the Special Buildings, and a new questline will open to you. If you decide to pursue it, you’ll meet new characters, make tough decisions and acquire desirable unlocks. This questline will test you but believe me, it will be worth it.

As always, your choices will matter and will lead to different endings, but you’ll be satisfied either way!

We’ve also updated our Lieutenant List. It’s no longer a Lieutenant list, but a Character List - navigate to your favorite Mayors, Gang Leader-buddies, and, of course, Lieutenants with one menu! No more running your mouse through all of your cities looking for that one Mayor that didn’t give you a loan yet - just find them through the menu!

With this update, we’re also bringing a new type of Lieutenant Ability - the one you can toggle on or off, which gives you more wiggle room and creative ways to use your lieutenants. We want you to feel more in control of your Cartel, and we’ll continue to fight… I mean work in this direction.

And speaking of control, we’re bringing more Advanced Settings to the Sandbox Mode. You’ll be able to control the Events and the Market. You’ll be able to turn them off completely if you so desire, and you’ll be able to control the frequency of the Events and the Market “Difficulty”. Make the Sandbox truly special for yourself!

We’re also adding the search bar to the Research Tree! Find the desired building or an upgrade in seconds! You loved the Research Queue addition in the last update, so we’re making the Research Tree even more accessible with this update.

We’re also giving some love to those of you who bought the game called “Cartel Tycoon” but still want a family-friendly endeavor. Your legal packages with nothing illegal inside will no longer draw suspicion from the government which will make building a legal empire an easier task for you!

And, of course, there will be lots of smaller quality-of-life changes and bug fixes, some of which we spotted ourselves, and some of which you reported on our forums! Thank you for that!

The Sacred Lamb Update is coming very soon, and we can’t wait for you to check it out!

The Sacred Lamb Update is coming very soon, and we can't wait for you to check it out!