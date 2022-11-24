 Skip to content

Everything Has Arms update for 24 November 2022

Changelog 0.11 -flag as fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

💪 Added spawn protection so you can't be spawn-camped, that was legs...
💪 We now auto balance the teams if they are too off kilter.
💪 A draw is now an option!

