Leaving Early Access

Hi all,

That's right Starlight: Defence Command has moved out of Early Access and has reached its version 1.0 milestone. If your game hasn't yet been updated, it should soon.

The main highlights of the game are as follows:

Dedicated in-game app for customising the towers in billions of possible combinations. Attributes can be tweaked e.g. Damage and Rate of Fire. Alter Projectile and Damage Types and grant various abilities to each of your towers.

Player progression is determined by Mastery Points earnt and the Rank you have gained. Rank unlocks access to perks which Mastery Points can be spent on. Perks range from various buffs to new technologies that can be used during tower configurations.

You can change the default targeting priorities for all your towers or individually, enabling them to be fine tuned.

Master the use of the economy system and the abilities tied to it. Access abilities that are affected by how much you have left unspent.

A unique Fog of War system that not only affects what the you physically see onscreen but also what information you're given. The enemy bot types and their statuses are only revealed if they are within range of a tower.

A typical assignment will have you battle against thousands of enemy bots made up from 16 different types. Each has different strengths and weaknesses, some have special abilities and some are able to fly.

Enemy bots can also damage or disable your towers and adapt their own resistances to challenge the player further.

There are 15 assignments that make up the storied campaign. With each campaign assignment there are scenarios and objectives that go beyond that of a typical tower defence game.

Each map can be played in the Simulator, which allows custom settings to be applied to a more typical Tower Defence game. E.g. you can set it to ‘Endless’ or start with more ‘Units’.

Online leaderboards have been incorporated into the game so that you are able to compete for hi-scores across the numerous missions.

Some gameplay videos are incoming very soon, so check out the YouTube Channel.

Last of all, I would like to thank everyone that has help make this possible. When I first started this journey, I wanted to make a game that I wanted - and now have. Thanks.