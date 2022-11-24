 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 24 November 2022

Neon Steel Bulldog Coating | Neon Superfly | Neon End Credits

Share · View all patches · Build 10009611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get 'em close enough to see nature's warning colors...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week's Ultimate Reward – the Neon Steel weapon coating for the CQS48 Bulldog.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Dreaming of Miami nights...

Featuring coatings for your M12 and M12R Warthogs, M15 Razorback, AV-49 Wasp, the MA40 AR, BR75, as well as the Mark VII and Yoroi cores, the Will o' the Wisp Visor, and the Combat Reload stance, there's never been a better time to look super fly.

You can't outrun inevitability.

At least, not forever. With the Neon Beat kill effect, you can live life on the grid, even in death.

Level up your style and hit the grid after swinging by the Shop today!

