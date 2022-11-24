Caves & Critters Update Available Now

One of our favorite parts of being a Keeper comes from that moment while digging when the next piece of buried treasure becomes visible. It could be that sigh of relief from a cobalt deposit to make dome-saving repairs. Then there are the unknown gadgets and the anticipation bringing them back to see what we have found. And then there are caves. Their unexpected rewards add another incentive to mine one more block because who knows what might be there.

Caves hold so many fun opportunities (well, at least only fun ones for now…muhahaha) that we figured, hey, let’s mix it up and add some more fun things to the game. Now, you might ask, “wait, why not make these new gadgets?” Gadgets have multiple elements to them that can be developed in unique ways in the tech tree. This also makes them figure into your resource use decisions.

Caves, on the other hand, are a power up (note to us, quad damage cave…mmm!). When you discover a cave, you get its reward and that instantly becomes part of your moment-to-moment play, while not changing the upgrade path you’re on.

So, yeah, four new caves are waiting to be discovered. With the new caves you can

make tunnels in all directions

expand your vision

improve your bedrock scanner to see beyond

unleash a caged squid

While you’re down there spelunking away (always wanted a good reason to use spelunk!) you will also find some other new denizens. These critters have been there since before you arrived and they’ll be there after you’re gone. They won’t really bother you, at least, not so far as we can tell. And if you’re adverse to them altogether there’s an option to turn them off.

There you go, new caves and critters await beneath your dome. Have fun finding them and playing with the new toys. We have more cooking for you before the end of the year along with continued tuning and quality of life updates. But more on that another time…

Happy Keeping,

Guild Council