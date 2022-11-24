Oceania Background Sneak Peek

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, have you noticed?

A seasonal background from the upcoming Wingspan: Oceania Expansion has appeared in the game! You may know it from the physical version of Oceania Expansion. Now you can try it out in the digital version. :D

The background is available until 29 November.

PS In the meantime, we are working on a hotfix for the latest update which we want to launch as soon as possible. We will keep you updated!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1962870/Wingspan_Oceania_Expansion/