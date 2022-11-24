 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hightide Playtest update for 24 November 2022

Change Log 24-11-2022:

Share · View all patches · Build 10009437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Added Buoy HUD
a small HUD will show up if you get near a buoy, showing you how much it has caught

- Added Currency & XP HUD
At the top right of your screen it’ll show how much money you have and your XP/level

- Fixed boat collision

- Fixed water clipping into boat

- Fixed foliage
It’s visible again

- Added Voxel terrain (not noticeable for players)
This will (eventually) allow me to make caves and other unique structures

- Expanded island town

- Fixed water speeding up with the player

- Slight visual changes
Water and foliage. Almost not noticeable.

- Re-Added fuel
Fuel will all be back working now, it can be seen in the bottom right of your screen next to the Radar

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link