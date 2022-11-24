Change Log 24-11-2022:

- Added Buoy HUD
a small HUD will show up if you get near a buoy, showing you how much it has caught
- Added Currency & XP HUD
At the top right of your screen it’ll show how much money you have and your XP/level
- Fixed boat collision
- Fixed water clipping into boat
- Fixed foliage
It’s visible again
- Added Voxel terrain (not noticeable for players)
This will (eventually) allow me to make caves and other unique structures
- Expanded island town
- Fixed water speeding up with the player
- Slight visual changes
Water and foliage. Almost not noticeable.
- Re-Added fuel
Fuel will all be back working now, it can be seen in the bottom right of your screen next to the Radar
