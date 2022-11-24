Change Log 24-11-2022:

Share · View all patches · Build 10009437 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy

- Added Buoy HUD

a small HUD will show up if you get near a buoy, showing you how much it has caught

- Added Currency & XP HUD

At the top right of your screen it’ll show how much money you have and your XP/level

- Fixed boat collision

- Fixed water clipping into boat

- Fixed foliage

It’s visible again

- Added Voxel terrain (not noticeable for players)

This will (eventually) allow me to make caves and other unique structures

- Expanded island town

- Fixed water speeding up with the player

- Slight visual changes

Water and foliage. Almost not noticeable.

- Re-Added fuel

Fuel will all be back working now, it can be seen in the bottom right of your screen next to the Radar