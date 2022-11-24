 Skip to content

咸鱼喵喵 update for 24 November 2022

Fix the compatibility of Steam Deck.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I updated a new version some time ago because of a false alarm from Windows Defender, but I found that this version doesn't seem to work on Steam Deck, so I updated again this time.

Changed files in this update

咸鱼喵喵-win-x64 Depot 1478161
