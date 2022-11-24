0.6.14 Patch Note

Hello drivers, we have a small update!

And if you haven't noticed, we are on 10% discount during the Steam Autumn sale!

Muhan Civilian Version

You can buy Muhan at the dealership near Seo-Gui-Po Downtown





Optimizations

Reduced frame drop during level streaming

Fixed Physics bug which makes the frame rate to be slowly lower after a few hours of playing

Optimized NPC spawning (CPU)

Optimized mirror rendering (GPU Memory and Ram)

Optimized world to reduce memory usage

Changes

[ABS] ABS was triggered too often with pumping sounds

[AI] Improved AI vehicle to yield more to players at the crossroad

[Autopilot] Lateral offset by steering input is removed (Thanks to Shevy)

[Autopilot] You can change lanes with a blinker while on autopilot (It was already available before but didn't have a feedback message)

[Cargo] Removed the 'Cannot drop cargo here' error popup (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[Cargo] You can see the destination of cargo with crosshair (Thanks to Greg)

[Marker] Shadows are removed from Markers (Thanks to Shevy)

[Nav] Player's custom destination is now saved

[Police] Avoid Speeding check near crossroads to reduce false detection (Thanks to Alice M)

[Police] Patrol Reward now doesn't show up as a popup (Thanks to Kikwik)

[Sound] Improved tire noise

[UI] 'Show new top speed on HUD' option is added (Thanks to themadisonjt)

[UI] Fuel consumption in HUD now supports MPG, Mile per gallon (Thanks to redstonegy)



[UI] Speed limit now shows in multiple of 5 in Mile (Thanks to redstonegy)



[Vehicle] Compacty's garbage loading area collision is improved

[Vehicle] Now you can install a winch to Vani

[Vehicle] Trailer hitch is added to Townie (Thanks to Syrinx)

[Vehicle] Winch is added to Muhan Police (Thanks to Timmbo-LPD)

Bug Fixed

[Cargo] Loading Toy Pallet into a flatbed makes it unstable in the multiplayer client (Thanks to EricChen)

[Cargo] Strap doesn't remove after picking up the cargo in the multiplayer client (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Character] Character on T-Pose at first sight

[Character] Character's stamina didn't regen while driving (Thanks to Toadstars)

[Garbage] Compacty's compress missed some cargo

[Garbage] Garbage town effect didn't update (Thanks to CmdrMonty and catb0t)

[Housing] Cannot uninstall Halloween dresser (Thanks to Wolvdigo)

[Multiplayer] Add admin button was available for anyone (Thanks to Oo0oO)

[Multiplayer] Passenger character lost after reconnect

[Multiplayer] Was available to join the server over the player limit

[Police] 'Refuse to stop' was triggered by police long after getting way from the police (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly, [o_o], RoadTrain, Izaak, and HU1212ICAN3)

[Police] Muhan doesn't get 'suspect' tag (Thanks to NazzPaws)

[Police] Police receive XP penalty from a collision with a suspect in multiplayer (Thanks to Nickolas58)

[Police] Unreachable police patrol location near mountain (Thanks to Foul23OP)

[Refuel] Can refuel while refueling is already in progress (Thanks to Walter)

[Refuel] Refueling was lagging in multiplayer (Thanks to Llama and SmallbutDeadly)

[TmeAttack] Repair doesn't save in time-attack/race game mode (Thanks to catb0t)

[Translation] 'ArrestSuspect' doesn't have space (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

[Translation] 'Puncture' misspelled (Thanks to Llama)

[UI] Cannot scroll vendor item list with a controller (Thanks to r0zen)

[UI] Part install/uninstall UI doesn't work with Controller (Thanks to [o_o])

[Vehicle] Can spawn Muhan at the police station (Thanks to Oo0oO)

[Vehicle] Cannot spawn Compacty (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] Engine starter kept running after the driver left the vehicle

[Vehicle] Muhan's rear axle is too wide for Duke wheel (Thanks to EricChen)

[Vehicle] Raton's cockpit camera wasn't aligned with the steering wheel (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)