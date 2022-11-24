 Skip to content

Ecosystem update for 24 November 2022

Hotfix for v0.28

Share · View all patches · Build 10009027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for a UI bug that would make it so users could not interact the UI under certain circumstances.

Thanks to community member Stobz for helping is squash this one!

