Major Update 2.2.329. Storage upgrades and other quality of life improvements

In this update, we have added new storage buildings with Sections, which will help to organize storage of items conveniently. Added automatic use of food and drinks, as well as buckets when collecting water. As well as other improvements and fixes.

Storages:

Town Halls, Sheds and Chests are now divided into sections, which will help you conveniently and visually organize the storage of a large number of items.

Increased the number of storage slots in town halls, Log shed and Log shed from grim wood.

Added new buildings: Sheds and Chests (placed only next to the walls inside the houses), which have a large number of storage slots.

Sheds and chests have upgrade stages (requires fewer resources and no skill level required). When upgrading, the number of sections for storage increases. Warehouses have 4 stages (log warehouse - second stage), chests - 3 stages.

In the villa of the Merchant, the Hero (as well as under their canopies) and in the King's Tower, chests can be placed. Now these are not only decorations, but also capacious storages.

Now, if there are items inside the building that can be lost when it is demolished, a warning will be displayed before the demolition.

Other improvements:

Fixed the location of pointers to the dominium and group members on the screen.

Added "Eat All" and "Drink All" buttons for reusable auto-applying of food and drinks.

Added sound effects and animations for the use of food, drinks and some medicines.

Added sound effects to dagger abilities.

Added automatic scooping of water from a well and consumption of bucket durability depending on tool bonuses. The better the type of bucket and its quality, the less durability will be consumed per application.

The durability cost of buckets will not affect farming.

Reward cloak with a beetle now has 5 storage slots.

The Ancient Underground Guardian has been weakened.

High-level snares have increased speed and range.

Added descriptions for some items.

Improved the appearance of the Dragon Slayer Tower and its hiding when it overlaps the player.

Buildings inside the Tower will need to be moved in edit mode, first Climb by selecting it on the roof of the tower, and then the Stairs.

Fixes: