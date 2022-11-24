Celebrating at the end of Autumn 🍂 + Patch update 0.111.0

Hi folks, the game is currently participating in the Steam Autumn sale, and we have some bonuses for you!



Seasonal Bonuses

We've been doing some redecorating (as above)

Check the bag at the top-left of the hub



In-game XP is increased by 12%

The game is discounted by 20% on top of the Early Access discount.

In game improvements with Patch 0.111.0

Various optimizations: including a memory spike with sliding ice hitting a wall on a jump-through platform.

Shortened the Gold fist's detection range.

The energy orbs fired from gilded serpents; start with a slow velocity before accelerating.



Reforging an item now pauses the screen on Moderate and Easy difficulties.

Improved Candle Animations



Minor enhancements to Mantle's Edge Parallax

Decorative gargoyle statues for Mantle's Edge



Some other things we've been working on but can't show you yet

Some more groundwork for the localization system.

A new bulky opponent.

Much more

This update isn't quite as large as our regular updates, as we've had to focus more on the admin side of gamedev and porting to Nintendo Switch this month.

Have fun!