1st part of the Hey Old Pal! update is out! Try the new stories now!

Howdy all,
This is the first part of the contents of "Hey Old Pal!". Update your game today to try the new stories and meet old friends from Portia. You can also watch this video to learn more before diving into the new content.
P.S. Due to the coronavirus, our studios were forced to work from home and this slowed down the development process. This patch does not contain all the content we wanted to add this month. We will release another update at a later stage. We appreciate your patience and your support. You can check the details in the change list below:
Added:
- Added some main stories and side stories
- Added romance quests for Alvio, Fang, Miguel, Justice, Pen, Mian, Elsie, Grace, and Heidi
- Unlock Fang's romance feature (More of his unique romance quests/stories will be added in later versions)
- Added two new areas, the Valley of Whisper and The Bend
- Added mount status check and feed
- Added whistle to summon mounts
- Added content to the Encyclopedia
- Added interactive text to photos in various scenes
- Added Play/Dating event: Two-Player Space Pilferers
- Added some Sand fish spots and fishes
- Added the sandfish tank
- Unlocked new advanced machines, tools, gear, and more
Adjusted & Optimized:
- Adjusted the 1X multiplier of the reward to not appear while submitting the mission
- Adjusted some layouts around the game center
- Adjusted spectator layout while events are happening in play/date
- Optimized display of crafting list with material requirements and quest requirements
- Optimized display of pet bed occupants
- Optimized the animal NPCs' birthday to be unlocked after meeting
- Optimized the prompt to open the door to kill monsters in hazardous ruins
- Temporarily blocked the Banjo, Macchiato, Captain's eye-closed behaviors
Fixed:
- Fixed the issue where NPCs may block the final parts while sanding painting
- Fixed some issues with the arcade machine tutorials in the day of memories
- Fixed some turning page issues with the workshop manual
- Fixed some issues in the home editing mode
- Fixed some backpack limitation issues caused by the knowledge system
- Fixed the Mint's action under the sandstorm
- Fixed an issue that the energy can't reach 100% in the Chicken Coop
- Fixed an issue where trees and rocks didn't disappear completely after breaking
- Fixed an issue with the refiner returning to the first item
- Fixed the issue that the door of Kid's room could not be opened normally in the quest Mystical Investigations
- Fixed the issue that some NPCs behaved abnormally
- Fixed the issue that player can still learn recipes from Mabel when the gols are insufficient
- Fixed the issue that the player did not dismount when interacting with NPCs
- Fixed an issue where Zeke might not be able to interact in Mort's house on Sunday
- Fixed the issue with mission tags on the worktable
- Fixed an issue where the player could not pet Goco
- Fixed the issue where the social energy would still be consumed if the gols were insufficient to trigger the play/dating item.
- Fixed an issue where holiday banners were not displaying correctly
- Fixed some modeling issues when taking photos
- Fixed freeze issue during NPCs Tour de Rock activity
- Fixed Mint not leaving after the Bridge Story
- Fixed the coin issue when playing Tour de Rock
- Fixed avatar issues when pets are in beds
- Fixed NPCs getting stuck during Day of Memories
- Fixed an issue where NPCs could stand together in Bright Sun's speech!
- Fixed NPCs facing the wrong direction in bridge scenes
- Fixed camera issues when the player role dies
- Fixed an issue where play/date activities could fail after being interrupted
- Fixed the Running of the Yakmel recipe issue
- Fixed the issue with mission tags on the worktable again
- Fixed some issues with the arcade machine operation in the day of memories
- Fixed an issue where having a conversation while sitting would cause the player to stand up.
- Fixed some issues that caused some cutscene audio not to play correctly
- Fixed an issue where the Gone with the Wind was not unlocking even after collecting all photos
- Fixed an issue that could occur after a scene change while riding the amount
- Fixed Treasure Detector display issues
- Fixed backpack space issues during the Tour de Rock
- Fixed floating Banjo issue
- Fixed wrong key prompt issue in dialog UI
- Fixed the Chase of Memories mismatched issue
- Fixed text overframe issues in some UIs in some languages
- Fixed some audio issues with cutscenes
- Fixed the problem that non-participants would enter the venue after the game of Running of Yakmel started
- Fixed an issue that caused fatigue prompts to appear on non-players mounts
- Fixed a hazardous ruins background music issue after loading
Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Subscribe to Youtube for more exclusive content
Join our Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website
Changed files in this update