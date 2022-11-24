1st part of the Hey Old Pal! update is out! Try the new stories now!

Howdy all,

This is the first part of the contents of "Hey Old Pal!". Update your game today to try the new stories and meet old friends from Portia. You can also watch this video to learn more before diving into the new content.

P.S. Due to the coronavirus, our studios were forced to work from home and this slowed down the development process. This patch does not contain all the content we wanted to add this month. We will release another update at a later stage. We appreciate your patience and your support. You can check the details in the change list below:

Added:

Added some main stories and side stories

Added romance quests for Alvio, Fang, Miguel, Justice, Pen, Mian, Elsie, Grace, and Heidi

Unlock Fang's romance feature (More of his unique romance quests/stories will be added in later versions)

Added two new areas, the Valley of Whisper and The Bend

Added mount status check and feed

Added whistle to summon mounts

Added content to the Encyclopedia

Added interactive text to photos in various scenes

Added Play/Dating event: Two-Player Space Pilferers

Added some Sand fish spots and fishes

Added the sandfish tank

Unlocked new advanced machines, tools, gear, and more

Adjusted & Optimized:

Adjusted the 1X multiplier of the reward to not appear while submitting the mission

Adjusted some layouts around the game center

Adjusted spectator layout while events are happening in play/date

Optimized display of crafting list with material requirements and quest requirements

Optimized display of pet bed occupants

Optimized the animal NPCs' birthday to be unlocked after meeting

Optimized the prompt to open the door to kill monsters in hazardous ruins

Temporarily blocked the Banjo, Macchiato, Captain's eye-closed behaviors

Fixed:

Fixed the issue where NPCs may block the final parts while sanding painting

Fixed some issues with the arcade machine tutorials in the day of memories

Fixed some turning page issues with the workshop manual

Fixed some issues in the home editing mode

Fixed some backpack limitation issues caused by the knowledge system

Fixed the Mint's action under the sandstorm

Fixed an issue that the energy can't reach 100% in the Chicken Coop

Fixed an issue where trees and rocks didn't disappear completely after breaking

Fixed an issue with the refiner returning to the first item

Fixed the issue that the door of Kid's room could not be opened normally in the quest Mystical Investigations

Fixed the issue that some NPCs behaved abnormally

Fixed the issue that player can still learn recipes from Mabel when the gols are insufficient

Fixed the issue that the player did not dismount when interacting with NPCs

Fixed an issue where Zeke might not be able to interact in Mort's house on Sunday

Fixed the issue with mission tags on the worktable

Fixed an issue where the player could not pet Goco

Fixed the issue where the social energy would still be consumed if the gols were insufficient to trigger the play/dating item.

Fixed an issue where holiday banners were not displaying correctly

Fixed some modeling issues when taking photos

Fixed freeze issue during NPCs Tour de Rock activity

Fixed Mint not leaving after the Bridge Story

Fixed the coin issue when playing Tour de Rock

Fixed avatar issues when pets are in beds

Fixed NPCs getting stuck during Day of Memories

Fixed an issue where NPCs could stand together in Bright Sun's speech!

Fixed NPCs facing the wrong direction in bridge scenes

Fixed camera issues when the player role dies

Fixed an issue where play/date activities could fail after being interrupted

Fixed the Running of the Yakmel recipe issue

Fixed the issue with mission tags on the worktable again

Fixed some issues with the arcade machine operation in the day of memories

Fixed an issue where having a conversation while sitting would cause the player to stand up.

Fixed some issues that caused some cutscene audio not to play correctly

Fixed an issue where the Gone with the Wind was not unlocking even after collecting all photos

Fixed an issue that could occur after a scene change while riding the amount

Fixed Treasure Detector display issues

Fixed backpack space issues during the Tour de Rock

Fixed floating Banjo issue

Fixed wrong key prompt issue in dialog UI

Fixed the Chase of Memories mismatched issue

Fixed text overframe issues in some UIs in some languages

Fixed some audio issues with cutscenes

Fixed the problem that non-participants would enter the venue after the game of Running of Yakmel started

Fixed an issue that caused fatigue prompts to appear on non-players mounts

Fixed a hazardous ruins background music issue after loading

