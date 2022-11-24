Nominate The Past Within for The Steam Awards

Firstly, we would like to thank you again for the outpour of support for The Past Within! We are very grateful for all your comments, reviews and feedback. We especially loved all the stories (and pictures) of how you played our game together with a friend, partner, family member, or just someone you met on our Discord! Thank you all so much!

And now we find ourselves in Steam Awards season! So if you played The Past Within and enjoyed our co-op experience, please consider nominating The Past Within in the Better With Friends category! For your trouble, you’ll get a shiny Steam badge and the gratitude of The Lake!



Ps. You can now get most of our Rusty Lake catalogue of games for 33% off in the Steam Autumn Sale! And in case you missed our last broadcast, our new Steam trading cards dropped last week!