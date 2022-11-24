 Skip to content

Virtual Sailor NG update for 24 November 2022

Virtual Sailor NG 9.8.8 is here

Hello Everyone,

This is the update to version 9.8.8, in this update the following features and bug fixed were made:

  • Saving sails positions and auto_sail state in situation.
  • Fixed motion update for windmills, winsocks and windvanes.
  • Fixed bug when body broken exists cannot see body simple.
  • Allow negative values in doors_angle, doors_move, sweeps_angle, folds_angle.
  • Get real weather will set real time also using correct time zone.
  • Added rudder angle on panels.
  • Added button to pause/resume animations on the parts dialog.
  • Fixed bug with animations and propellers update speed.
  • Animation state is sent by netplay and also stored in replay.
  • External views are resiable and more adapted to multiple views.
  • Fixed speed over water for boats with elements under current.
  • Added Traffic vehicles, and traffic vehicle screen.
  • Fixed date change issue, year can be set to 2005 or up.
  • Fixed set time to now, where there were negative hour values due to negative time zone.

I hope you all enjoy this update !

Thanks,

Ilan

