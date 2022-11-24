Virtual Sailor NG 9.8.8 is here

Hello Everyone,
This is the update to version 9.8.8, in this update the following features and bug fixed were made:
- Saving sails positions and auto_sail state in situation.
- Fixed motion update for windmills, winsocks and windvanes.
- Fixed bug when body broken exists cannot see body simple.
- Allow negative values in doors_angle, doors_move, sweeps_angle, folds_angle.
- Get real weather will set real time also using correct time zone.
- Added rudder angle on panels.
- Added button to pause/resume animations on the parts dialog.
- Fixed bug with animations and propellers update speed.
- Animation state is sent by netplay and also stored in replay.
- External views are resiable and more adapted to multiple views.
- Fixed speed over water for boats with elements under current.
- Added Traffic vehicles, and traffic vehicle screen.
- Fixed date change issue, year can be set to 2005 or up.
- Fixed set time to now, where there were negative hour values due to negative time zone.
I hope you all enjoy this update !
Thanks,
Ilan
Changed files in this update