Update, Version 20221124

English

##########Content############

[Distress Signal]Story continues. (Variable 10 -> 15)

[Evenkia]Added another area of the forest.

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings can work in this area.

[Enemy]New enemy: Undead Russian Soldier. (They can be found in the new area of the forest. )

##########DEBUG#############

[Crash]Fixed a crash bug caused by an uninitialized karma value and the code change of "Seek for Heaven". (Thanks to 时间里的孤岛's bug report.)

简体中文

##########Content############

【求救信号】故事继续。（变量10->15）

【埃文基亚】树林的另外一个部分可以进入。

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼可以在这个区域使用。

【敌人】新的敌人：俄罗斯亡灵士兵。（可以在树林的新区域中找到。）

##########DEBUG#############

【崩溃】修复了因为善恶值未被初始化以及【追寻天堂】信条进行的代码变动导致的游戏崩溃。（感谢时间里的孤岛提供的Bug报告。）

Yesterday, the Russian army bombed a maternity ward and killed a two-day-old infant. The retribution may not come in real life yet. But at least you can now shoot some undead Russian Soldiers in the game. I don't know what kind of evil would bomb a maternity ward. Those who commit such atrocity will not appear as human in the game for their lack of humanity.

昨日，罗刹军轰炸一间妇产科医院，致使一名刚出生2天的婴儿死亡。对此恶行的报应也许现在还没来临。但是，至少你现在可以在游戏里开枪射一些罗刹亡灵士兵了。我不知道什么样的邪恶会去轰炸一间妇产科医院。游戏中那些犯下此等暴行者不会以人类的形态出现。因为他们已经丧失人性。

