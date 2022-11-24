Patch 1.1.0

New Content

2 Extra Achievements

1 new Power Up

1 new Challenge Stage

1 new Secret ⚡

Tweaks

Improved loading times of the pause menu

New Unlocks info (spoilers?)

Tiny Bridge Challenge stage:

Obtain by reaching Level 80 in Inverse Gallo Tower

Seal PowerUp:

10 ranks

base price: 10.000

Obtain by banishing 10 or more items in a single run.

Allows to Banish an item from level up choices, or a pickup from light sources. Use in COLLECTION menu.

When Sealing a weapon, it will be automatically added to the list of banished weapons at the start of a run. When Sealing an item, the item will not be removed from the loot table, but will turn into a Gold Coin instead, which means this does not affect standard drop rates.