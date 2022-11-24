 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Survivors update for 24 November 2022

Patch 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10008598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • 2 Extra Achievements
  • 1 new Power Up
  • 1 new Challenge Stage
  • 1 new Secret ⚡

Tweaks

  • Improved loading times of the pause menu

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1794680/view/3497637038420938234?l=english

New Unlocks info (spoilers?)

Tiny Bridge Challenge stage:

  • Obtain by reaching Level 80 in Inverse Gallo Tower

Seal PowerUp:

  • 10 ranks
  • base price: 10.000
  • Obtain by banishing 10 or more items in a single run.
  • Allows to Banish an item from level up choices, or a pickup from light sources. Use in COLLECTION menu.

When Sealing a weapon, it will be automatically added to the list of banished weapons at the start of a run. When Sealing an item, the item will not be removed from the loot table, but will turn into a Gold Coin instead, which means this does not affect standard drop rates.

Changed files in this update

Vampire Survivors Mac Depot 1794684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link