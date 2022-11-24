Patch 1.1.0

New Content
- 2 Extra Achievements
- 1 new Power Up
- 1 new Challenge Stage
- 1 new Secret ⚡
Tweaks
- Improved loading times of the pause menu
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1794680/view/3497637038420938234?l=english
New Unlocks info (spoilers?)
Tiny Bridge Challenge stage:
- Obtain by reaching Level 80 in Inverse Gallo Tower
Seal PowerUp:
- 10 ranks
- base price: 10.000
- Obtain by banishing 10 or more items in a single run.
- Allows to Banish an item from level up choices, or a pickup from light sources. Use in COLLECTION menu.
When Sealing a weapon, it will be automatically added to the list of banished weapons at the start of a run. When Sealing an item, the item will not be removed from the loot table, but will turn into a Gold Coin instead, which means this does not affect standard drop rates.
Changed files in this update