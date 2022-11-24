My games were arguably the first to ever use thumbtacks as a weapon (in both 2D & 3D), so now they're back and badder than ever before! An improved higher-resolution effect finally separates each puddle of tacks from the bag itself, allowing you to create your own trails wherever it's dropped. Even broken furniture can now shed a few nails too! Improved collision detection then punishes each individual limb that touches them - including holds.

This update also makes the game playable at 60fps via a new "Smooth" camera setting beyond 200% speed. I have mixed feelings about it, as I accomplished a lot at lower frame rates and would hate for this to became the "new normal". It also has a floaty quality that exposes some of the animation instead of making it "better" in my opinion. It never hurts to have options, though, so it's there for you to make your own mind up.

v1.5.2 also includes a fistful of niggling bug fixes that you can study here in further detail:

http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf