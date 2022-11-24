The School refit Update Released! Weekly NEW nun-content updates from now on!

The school has a subway system now! No, we are kidding. No subway (yet). But we have added some beatiful signs in order to make navigation of certain areas more easy. Every classroom has a name now, and in the starting building you will see various signs indicating where to find the stairs, the nun rooms, etc. Aside from this, once you complete the Van Escape ending, more areas will be available in the school! Remember that closed garden just outside the laundry? Now you can go there for example.

Aside from this, another major nerf in the ladders has been made. Sister Madeline camped the ladders and now she won't do so. In the rare case that she starts doing so, we have added a little bit of code to kick her out of the ladder.

Aside from ths, we are changing the school to offer better navigation and we have started to prepare it for the next SUPER BIG Update: The release of the FIRST CHAPTER! Comming this year.

Here you can find the entire changelog.

Some strange flowers have grown in certain parts of the school.

The school changes after the Van Escape.

A lectern in the Studying classroom is now interactuable after Van Escape.

A clock in the waiting room is now interactuable after Van Escape.

Some strange vines have appeared in a garden. What could that be?

Some lights will switch on once Van Escape is completed

Added the name of Nuns to and a sign with it to each Nun Room in the first floow.

Added various signs in the Nun Building and the School indicating spaces and exits.

The locked colored doors are now disabled until you complete the van Escape.

You can not trap now Sister Madeline in the bunker area.

Some preparations have been made in the bunker in order to integrate the chapters once they release.

The wardobe in the player room has been changed in order to represent what happens if you hide while Madeline sees you.

Various minor collision bugs have been fixed.

Various minor AI bugs have been fixed.

Various minor baked lighting bugs have been fixed.

That's it for this week's update! We are planning to offer updates every week from now on. Next week we will bring new achievements and challenges to the game!

Behave better, or the lord will punish you again, child.