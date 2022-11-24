Patch 0.8895

Hello there dwellers! Fixes, fixes, fixes! Thank you everyone for your bug reports!
- UX: Added new UI animation when looting an unknown trinket from an event.
- Fixed a crash during the queen fight when the queen summoned her minions and the player was hovering over nailed attack cards.
- Fixed heroes not properly resurrecting (not putting back their cards) when resurrected with a potion after a savegame load.
- Fixed potions missing after using them or discarding them and immediately afterwards quitting to the main menu and hitting continue.
- Fixed collected trinkets/potions number being too high at victory screen.
- Fixed run timer getting out of sync after reloading the game multiple times.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
