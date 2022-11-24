 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 24 November 2022

Patch 0.8895

Patch 0.8895

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello there dwellers! Fixes, fixes, fixes! Thank you everyone for your bug reports!

  • UX: Added new UI animation when looting an unknown trinket from an event.
  • Fixed a crash during the queen fight when the queen summoned her minions and the player was hovering over nailed attack cards.
  • Fixed heroes not properly resurrecting (not putting back their cards) when resurrected with a potion after a savegame load.
  • Fixed potions missing after using them or discarding them and immediately afterwards quitting to the main menu and hitting continue.
  • Fixed collected trinkets/potions number being too high at victory screen.
  • Fixed run timer getting out of sync after reloading the game multiple times.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

