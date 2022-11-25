v1.6.8 - The Audio Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is minor update week, and we are introducing some new and reworked audio effects!

We have added new sounds for premade engines and modular engines. These sounds have different layers that blend with each other based on RPS. Similar to the old sounds, there are different sets of sounds for engines classified as "small", "medium", and "large". Commercially available sound samples for engines are surprisingly uncommon and it has been a challenge to rework these sounds, but we are very pleased with the result, and we hail an end to lawnmower engines!

New lightning and thunder sound effects give a more authentic sense to thunder storms, with different layers of sound used based on distance, and better effects overall.

Boat propellers also have new sounds, with new layer blending and different effects based on RPS. As with many Stormworks sound effects, the challenge here is decomposed sounds - the propeller component in Stormworks can only make the sound of the propeller interacting with the water. However, in the real world, propellers are always accompanied with the sound engines so these have also been a big challenge!

And there are more sound effects, including new sirens, buttons, and gearboxes!

As usual, these minor update features are accompanied with many fixes and improvements. Please check the notes below for full details!

We are already working on another audio minor update, as well as all the other updates discussed last week.

We look forward to hearing your feedback on the new sounds!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.8

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - New sound effects and audio updates

Feature - Addon editor component copy and paste support

In this minor update we are including some of the planned audio changes we have been developing;

Engines and modular engines have new sounds with improved blending.

Gearboxes now have a sound when changing ratio to give feedback to the player.

Lightning/Thunder now have a selection of sounds based on the range of the storm.

Marine propellers have new sounds with improved blending.

Key buttons and circuit breakers have new sound effects.

Throttle levers now make a button sound when pressed.

Added a many new sound effects to the buzzer block (Sirens / Horns / Klaxons / Bells)

Rework - #11569 Characters now only drop equipment on death instead of incapacitated

Fix - #15693 Common creature physics crash

Fix - #11619 Removed some unnecessary surfaces from windows that prevented raycasts

Fix - #13348 Winch up and down editor warnings inverted

Fix - Lights sometimes rendering a light flare with 0 power

Fix - #13613 Updated function block to handle very small values

Fix - End effector no longer interacts with manual components

Fix - Improved vehicle editor loading time

Fix - #3196 Increase text length for detailed tooltip nodes

Fix - #14082 Army outfit mesh issues

Fix - #14088 Pilot Seat (Hotas) incorrect control display

Fix - Fixed animal interactions when incapacitated in beds

Fix - #15075 Restored debug.log() behavior

Fix - Creature sync inconsistencies

Fix - Dogs fetching animation issue

Rework - Removed minor healing from normal beds

Rework - Static vehicles electric reworked, batteries on static vehicles have infinite charge, components on static vehicles no longer act as if they infinite electric