v1.6.5 is coming!

Here are the mainly new updates:

1.One kind of new fish!

-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When players reach size 12.0).

2.Achievemnets system!

-Now players can play with some goals!

-And it will improve further.

3.Adjust the interaction with monsters.

-When players reach to a certain size(32.0), monsters will not kill players, and players even can swallow some of them.