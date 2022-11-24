 Skip to content

Zodiac fantasy 2 update for 24 November 2022

【Zodiac fantasy 2】Minor patch update instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 10008029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following are some minor patch update instructions:
Due to some in-game problems in [Zodiac fantasy 2] launched today, they have been repaired, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

· Some CG display errors

You can now update the patch to solve the above problems. If you encounter other problems in the game, please feel free to contact us for feedback, and we will deal with them as soon as possible.

contact us
Official website address: https://lovelygames.xyz
Twitter address: @LovelyGamexyz @LovelyGamexyz
F&Q//steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116891
  • Loading history…
Depot 2119790
  • Loading history…
