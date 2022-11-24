【Zodiac fantasy 2】Minor patch update instructions

The following are some minor patch update instructions:

Due to some in-game problems in [Zodiac fantasy 2] launched today, they have been repaired, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

· Some CG display errors

You can now update the patch to solve the above problems. If you encounter other problems in the game, please feel free to contact us for feedback, and we will deal with them as soon as possible.

Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.