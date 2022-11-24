Content patch 05

This month we have been focused Hero Abilities, game changes and planning out the rest of the game. We now have solid gameplay plans for all of the remaining Heroes, Abilities and Zones. We look forward to sharing as we continue to flesh out the game.

We have some hero abilities in!

:sadhf:VIVIAN: SOUL VORTEX



Vivian calls upon her siren sisters to create a vortex that collects souls and turns them into a torrent of destruction. This is very powerful so it has a 90-second cooldown.

:sadhf:MAGNUS: VAMPIRE NIGHT



Magnus changes into a fast-moving, invincible vampire that steals life from every enemy he touches. This is an incredibly powerful ability, but he can only cast it 5 times per run. It has a 30-second cooldown.

:sadhf:CONRAD: HOLY SHIELDS



Conrad slams his shield into the ground creating 4 holy shields that do minor damage, knock enemies back and heal Conrad a small amount for each enemy hit.

:sadhf:SHAKPANA: PLAGUE BRINGER

We updated Shakpanas Hero Ability to give it more visual impact like the others.

The gameplay is the same - Still poisons all enemies on screen and greatly reduced their movement speed.

*Hugo and Maxines Hero Abilities are both in progress but have some more work needed to finish them. We decided to not delay the patch, so they will be in the next one.

We did some work on Desert Ruins to give our first map a more interesting environment design.



:sadhf:SHOPS

We have reworked how shops spawn to make sure they are fewer early and more showing up later in a run when you have all that extra gold on hand.

:sadhf:PET CAGES

We have changed the way pet cages are spawning. Now it is possible to find nearly twice as many pet cages in a run.

:sadhf:IMMUNITY CHAOS

We know we way overdid the Ice and Poison immunity. We greatly reduced the number of immune enemies and mad it far more simple to understand:

Plants are immune to Poison

Ghosts and Spirits are immune to Ice

:ns_blue: Poison Cloud buff - Reduces enemy move speed by 65%

:ns_blue: Shakpana Plague Bringer buff - Reduces enemy move speed by 65%

:ns_blue: Minor changes to Desert Ruins normal mode enemies

:ns_blue: Minor changes to Spine Dunes normal mode enemies

:ns_blue: Miniboss Paul update - more HP and WAY more cones

:ns_blue: HP increase - Cemetery Tombstones

:ns_blue: UI tweaks - description updates

:sadhf:NEW ANIMATIONS

We finished animating all the end bosses and a bunch of other monsters across the game.

:ns_blue:Character - Improved Magnus Animations

:ns_blue:Boss - Spicy Demise

:ns_blue:Boss - Giant Tribal Beetle

:ns_blue:Boss - Hammer Horse Knight

:ns_blue:Boss - Frostbite Viper

:ns_blue:Boss - Molten Tombstone

:ns_blue:Enemy - Flame Skull

:ns_blue:Enemy - Desert Skeleton

:ns_blue:Enemy - Forest Skeleton

:ns_blue:Enemy - Shield Skeleton

:ns_blue:Enemy - Molten Skeleton

:sadhf:MOON MUMMY BUFF

Moon Mummy gained 10% move speed and 10HP and 10% brighter moon art. (Nathan ed: Do we have to?)

:al_bug: Viper Turret was not spawning correctly in Viper Village hard mode. Fixed!

:al_bug: Collider issues in Spine Dunes resolved.

:al_bug: Spearit Skully Bestiary location fixed.

:al_bug: Fixed a few issues with certain triggered passive abilities firing twice and this caused hard-to-replicate issues. Hopefully fixes some issues with Hugo.

:al_bug: Fixed an issue where the Freeze Spear mod would not deal any damage to enemies that were immune to freeze. Now they are still immune to the freeze but take damage from the spear as designed.

:al_bug: Fixed a minor issue where the banner ability background for pets could be wrong if an ability mod had been used in that slot before.

_

WHATS NEXT

_



Now that we are adding Hero Abilities that make the game easier overall, it's time to add some much-needed late-game challenge. Brutal Mode will come with a new resource and some new Divinity Web power. Plus Maxine and Hugo Hero Abilities and some new pets.

Thank you again to everyone for the amazing ongoing support for Spirit Hunters: Infinite horde. We sincerely hope you are enjoying the game and are as excited about the future content as much as we are.

If you are enjoying the game and updates, please consider leaving a review on steam. ːsteamthumbsupː

