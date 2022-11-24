This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For this version, we made a lot of improvements to the game, optimized and reworked the animations of all the buildings, and added more than ten different advanced buildings. Now you can get resources more efficiently. Now you can build houses with multiple families. The area of a large map. And adjusted the numerical difficulty, the population increases at the same time will have more demand and food requirements.

A brand new science and technology tree is added, which improves the efficiency of the town from all aspects and also brings greater improvement to the layout.

2, add more advanced housing -- Siheyuan and dormitory, the effect may not be as good as ordinary housing, but can live multiple families at the same time, greatly saving space.

More advanced quarries and quarries have been added.

4, added a new wonder - the Wishing pool, the wishing pool will respond to the wishes of the villagers every year, automatically summon some magic cards, to help the villagers get a better life.

Added a new growing technology -- hydroponic farm, which can obtain food very efficiently. Increased the display of population caps for each mana level. Adjusted the demand for food in the later period. The larger the population, the higher the demand for food will be. Adjusted the maximum number of children to be born in each quarter, alleviating the later-stage problem caused by too many births at one time. Fixed a BUG where monsters would not attack scarecrows. Fixed an issue where building buffs could not be obtained if workers were assigned to work. Fixed a BUG where the industry panel was adding or subtracting people. Adjusted the ICONS and images suspected of bloody violence in some games.

This version does not support the old archive due to large changes. Please update with caution.