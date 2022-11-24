The Huge 5.0 Update Has Arrived

Today is the day we have all been waiting for as the road to 5.0 reaches its destination and the update that I have been talking about for a while is now live.

I have covered in detail the content of this update in 3 "5.0 The Final Approach" news posts on here so check them out if you want to find out more, but I have included below a list of the changes taken from the Update Log in game.

Hope you all enjoy the new additions to the game and any feedback is appreciated, which can be posted here or in the 5.0 Discussion thread.

Winterflood