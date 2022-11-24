The Huge 5.0 Update Has Arrived

Today is the day we have all been waiting for as the road to 5.0 reaches its destination and the update that I have been talking about for a while is now live.
I have covered in detail the content of this update in 3 "5.0 The Final Approach" news posts on here so check them out if you want to find out more, but I have included below a list of the changes taken from the Update Log in game.
Hope you all enjoy the new additions to the game and any feedback is appreciated, which can be posted here or in the 5.0 Discussion thread.
Winterflood
- Siberian Dawn 5.0 Update / 24th November 2022 -
● Added in the Graphics section of the Options menu a button to adjust
the brightness level of the game
● Current Round number is now displayed within a mission and Mission
briefings will show the Average Time in Rounds to complete a Mission
● 3 new V Missions added to the base game that are full missions using all
the Union and Guild cards previously not available in base game
● Skirmish Mode added to game and this is a mode where missions are
played against a Round timer and the Objective is to kill a set Rank
worth of Hostile enemies based on the Skill level being played
● Skirmish Mode displays on the briefing screen the best time taken
to complete that Skirmish at the chosen Skill level
● Added the ARK to Siberian Dawn, and in this section are several
clusters that can be unlocked with ARK points, and contain content
pods that hold information and artwork for most of the cards in
the game and other mysteries to discover
● ARK points are now displayed in the ARK and Overseer Data
● Added Echoes to the ARK, which if activated will give the option to
replace the All Systems Normal event with an event to pay for Glory
● Added Nemesis to the ARK, which can be activated when a Boss is killed
in Skirmish Mode to add a Nemesis card to a mission, which when killed
will give 16 ARK points
● Removed the need on PC to own Mission Pack 1 to play Mission Pack 2
● Optimised organisation of sprites to improve game transitions
● Altered artwork for Peacock card to make it fit better with other Animus
Guild cards and also adjusted the brightness on some other cards to
make them a closer match with the others
● Expanded load warning to now include Skirmish missions and menu
● Various corrections to game text and code to improve the game
Changed files in this update