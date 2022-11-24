Eudemons Cup

The World Cup is about to begin! Cronus also created a unique fun game for all the heroes - the Eudemon Cup!
Go talk to Football Ambassador Edward to create your football team!
[u][u]Duration[/u][/u]
2022.11.30 - 2022.12.18
[u][u]Rule[/u][/u]
• From 00:00 Nov. 30 to 23:59 Dec. 18, heroes reaching level 90 can enter the Green Field to participate in the Eudemon Cup by talking to Football Ambassador Edward.
• Edward will tell you the details about the Eudemon Cup. You`ll learn how to create a football team and train your players.
• Use different Player Packs to summon Eudemon football players. There are amateur, professional and legendary players.
• There are 10 matches. Complete all matches, and you can challenge the legendary team up to 3 times a day.
• Enter the Green Field and talk to Football to arrange the player positions: Forward, Midfielder, and Defender. Different players can play in different positions, so they need to be arranged properly.
• Get the Football Glee Pack from the Black Market, Treasure Raider, etc. Open it to get different kinds of Player Packs and Training Manuals.
[Summon Players]
• Use the Player Pack to summon a Eudemon football player.
• Normal Player Pack has probability to get amateur players, a small probability to get professional players, and an extremely small probability to get legendary players.
• Rare Player Pack has a high probability to get professional players, a small probability to get amateur players, and an extremely small probability to get legendary players.
• Super Player Pack has a high probability to get professional players and a small probability to get legendary players.
• Get at least 5 players together to form a team and find Edward to play!
[Train Players]
• Use the Training Manual to train your football players. A higher-level player will perform better on the field.
• Every Basic Training Manual can improve a L1 player`s level.
• Every Elite Training Manual can improve a L5 player`s level.
[u][u]Reward[/u][/u]
Finish Match Rewards:
See more at https://www.eudemons.com/news/2022-11-18/cup.shtml
Changed files in this update