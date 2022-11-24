Eudemons Cup

Share · View all patches · Build 10007777 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 10:39:06 UTC by Wendy

The World Cup is about to begin! Cronus also created a unique fun game for all the heroes - the Eudemon Cup!

Go talk to Football Ambassador Edward to create your football team!

[u][u]Duration[/u][/u]

2022.11.30 - 2022.12.18

[u][u]Rule[/u][/u]

• From 00:00 Nov. 30 to 23:59 Dec. 18, heroes reaching level 90 can enter the Green Field to participate in the Eudemon Cup by talking to Football Ambassador Edward.

• Edward will tell you the details about the Eudemon Cup. You`ll learn how to create a football team and train your players.

• Use different Player Packs to summon Eudemon football players. There are amateur, professional and legendary players.

• There are 10 matches. Complete all matches, and you can challenge the legendary team up to 3 times a day.

• Enter the Green Field and talk to Football to arrange the player positions: Forward, Midfielder, and Defender. Different players can play in different positions, so they need to be arranged properly.

• Get the Football Glee Pack from the Black Market, Treasure Raider, etc. Open it to get different kinds of Player Packs and Training Manuals.

[Summon Players]

• Use the Player Pack to summon a Eudemon football player.

• Normal Player Pack has probability to get amateur players, a small probability to get professional players, and an extremely small probability to get legendary players.

• Rare Player Pack has a high probability to get professional players, a small probability to get amateur players, and an extremely small probability to get legendary players.

• Super Player Pack has a high probability to get professional players and a small probability to get legendary players.

• Get at least 5 players together to form a team and find Edward to play!

[Train Players]

• Use the Training Manual to train your football players. A higher-level player will perform better on the field.

• Every Basic Training Manual can improve a L1 player`s level.

• Every Elite Training Manual can improve a L5 player`s level.

[u][u]Reward[/u][/u]

Finish Match Rewards:

