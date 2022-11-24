Increase human interest clothing

Optimization:

Increase human NPC fun clothing (nude, black silk, white silk, specific clothing)

Fox Stories Hides Shelters Near Villains

Increase bamboo plants (dense forests)

Repair:

Repair the problem that the light disappears at night when the mine tunnel is switched

Fix the problem that the space bar of the mine cave cannot mine

Fix the problem that the space bar cannot pick up the private money on the refrigerator

Fix the problem of triggering cable movement under the cable car at home

Repair the problem that some plots cannot be reclaimed

Fix the problem that Xiaoqing can't talk with brother Bao Longge at his home and by the river