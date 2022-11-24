 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 24 November 2022

Increase human interest clothing

乡村狂想曲 update for 24 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:
Increase human NPC fun clothing (nude, black silk, white silk, specific clothing)
Fox Stories Hides Shelters Near Villains
Increase bamboo plants (dense forests)
Repair:
Repair the problem that the light disappears at night when the mine tunnel is switched
Fix the problem that the space bar of the mine cave cannot mine
Fix the problem that the space bar cannot pick up the private money on the refrigerator
Fix the problem of triggering cable movement under the cable car at home
Repair the problem that some plots cannot be reclaimed
Fix the problem that Xiaoqing can't talk with brother Bao Longge at his home and by the river

