NEW PATCH 1.3.1 NOW AVAILABLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10007652 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 12:13:15 UTC by Wendy

What's up, Youtubers! We're making a quick update to announce the release of the update 1.3.1, solving the bugs that surfaced after the #CityStories update. Thank you for your help in detecting this issues!

These are the main fixes that Patch 1.3.1 is introducing today:

Opening packages will not block the menus anymore. Now there's no excuse not to upgrade that set-up!

Adam's mission for the NT code can now be completed. Get on that pen drive stick hunt!

Several adjustments in your UI to make navigation easier for you.

There've been adjustments to wider screen resolutions to prevent any loss of information.

We've given the starting splash screen a nice makeover to celebrate the #CityStories update.

Many other minor tweaks and fixes to improve your game experience.

Thank you for being part of the Youtubers Life community.