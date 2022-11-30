 Skip to content

Youtubers Life 2 update for 30 November 2022

NEW PATCH 1.3.1 NOW AVAILABLE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's up, Youtubers! We're making a quick update to announce the release of the update 1.3.1, solving the bugs that surfaced after the #CityStories update. Thank you for your help in detecting this issues!

These are the main fixes that Patch 1.3.1 is introducing today:

  • Opening packages will not block the menus anymore. Now there's no excuse not to upgrade that set-up!
  • Adam's mission for the NT code can now be completed. Get on that pen drive stick hunt!
  • Several adjustments in your UI to make navigation easier for you.
  • There've been adjustments to wider screen resolutions to prevent any loss of information.
  • We've given the starting splash screen a nice makeover to celebrate the #CityStories update.
  • Many other minor tweaks and fixes to improve your game experience.

Thank you for being part of the Youtubers Life community.

