Fairy Biography2：Confidante update for 24 November 2022

【Fairy Biography2: Confidante】Minor Patch Update Notes

Build 10007534

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following are some minor patch update instructions:

Due to some in-game problems in [Fairy Biography2: Confidante] launched today, they have been repaired, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

・Added the function of hiding male characters

You can now update the patch to solve the above problems. If you encounter other problems in the game, please feel free to contact us for feedback, and we will deal with them as soon as possible.
contact us
Official website address: https://lovelygames.xyz
Twitter address: @LovelyGamexyz https://twitter.com/LovelyGamexyz
F&Q: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.

