 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sokobos update for 24 November 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10007530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I just released a quick hotfix for Sokobos.

List of changes

  • Fixed a rare gate bug related to a single gate having 2+ plates where an open gate would close even though one of its plates was pressed. This most commonly occured in Aphrodite's Trial Level 15.
  • Final Aphordite cutscene had a wrong text formatting in one of its lines, also fixed displaying an incorrect sprite for Nikephoros during one of its parts.

Thank you all for reporting issues and allowing me to make the game better.

If you ever find new issues, please feel free to reach out on Daisy Games discord server or report it in the Steam forums.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1655890/Sokobos/

Changed files in this update

Sokobos Windows Depot 1655891
  • Loading history…
Sokobos Linux Depot 1655892
  • Loading history…
Sokobos Mac Depot 1655893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link