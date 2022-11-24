Share · View all patches · Build 10007530 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, I just released a quick hotfix for Sokobos.

List of changes

Fixed a rare gate bug related to a single gate having 2+ plates where an open gate would close even though one of its plates was pressed. This most commonly occured in Aphrodite's Trial Level 15.

Final Aphordite cutscene had a wrong text formatting in one of its lines, also fixed displaying an incorrect sprite for Nikephoros during one of its parts.

Thank you all for reporting issues and allowing me to make the game better.

If you ever find new issues, please feel free to reach out on Daisy Games discord server or report it in the Steam forums.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1655890/Sokobos/