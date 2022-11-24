 Skip to content

依盖之书 book of yog update for 24 November 2022

Black Friday Sale

Build 10007515

Dear Commander:
We will release Black Friday Sale in the Limited time Gift Package Shop on 8:00 Nov. 25th(UTC+8), the event will be ended on 8:00 Nov. 30th(UTC+8). Below are detailed sale information.

Black Friday Box I
Warp Scrollx45
Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx5
10 times available

Black Friday Box II
Epic Warp Shardx900
Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx15
5 times available

Black Friday Box III
Locking Stonex130
Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx25
3 times available

Black Friday Box IV
Elimination Stonex1000
Adding Stonex1000
Mercurial Stonex800
Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx40
2 times available

Black Friday Box V
Box of Ice Sealed Shardsx2
Box of Endelyon Surprisex2
Box of Sakura Shardsx2
Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx150
2 times available

