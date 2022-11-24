Share · View all patches · Build 10007515 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 11:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Dear Commander:

We will release Black Friday Sale in the Limited time Gift Package Shop on 8:00 Nov. 25th(UTC+8), the event will be ended on 8:00 Nov. 30th(UTC+8). Below are detailed sale information.

Black Friday Box I

Warp Scrollx45

Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx5

10 times available

Black Friday Box II

Epic Warp Shardx900

Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx15

5 times available

Black Friday Box III

Locking Stonex130

Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx25

3 times available

Black Friday Box IV

Elimination Stonex1000

Adding Stonex1000

Mercurial Stonex800

Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx40

2 times available

Black Friday Box V

Box of Ice Sealed Shardsx2

Box of Endelyon Surprisex2

Box of Sakura Shardsx2

Fitch's Stitched Pumpkinx150

2 times available