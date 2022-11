Share · View all patches · Build 10007484 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 10:06:26 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.12.1b - HotFix

Changes

The map Britain now has a limited area you can travel around in.

Bug Fixes

Europe wouldn’t unlock despite mission 5 on Africa was completed and pacific was unlocked instead

Fixed the spitfire Vb trying to use weapons and payload from a future aircraft