Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 24 November 2022

Update v0.6.3

Update v0.6.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.6.3 is now live. Bit of a big update again. Acts now have branching paths instead of one linear path. This update also introduces events into the game!

Patch notes:
• Added branching paths for Acts.
• Added events which can be encountered as an alternative to maps.
• Decreased the number of waves for some of the Act III maps from 7 to 6.
• Decreased the number of cards drawn when playing a targeting priority card from 2 to 1.
• You can no longer receive more than one type of Target System Syphon curio.
• You now receive a warning when you still have a card you can play when ending your turn instead of when you still have energy left.
• Slightly changed description of Elementalist starter deck.
• Fixed a bug that caused Sun and Moon elements to linger on towers in range even when the element had been replaced by another.
• Fixed a bug that occurred when trying to place a wall on a spawn location or on the core.
• Fixed a bug that caused Shield to remain after a map.

Special thanks to the players who reported the bugs!

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!
Alexander

