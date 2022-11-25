Share · View all patches · Build 10007271 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi All,

Thanks to all who have provided constructive feedback in the community and helped us shape the game. We have just released Patch V1.0.5.2 and included the below updates:

-Refined combat, and added warning signs to certain enemies and bosses when they perform strong or range attacks. Added additional animation on late-game bosses before they conduct super attacks.

-Fixed muted default sound.

-Fixed minimized default UI setting.

-Fixed gem smith trading error.

-Reduced ammo drop rate.

-The player can always roll out now during enemies’ execution.

-Added one more reusable health flask upgrade for the player to pick up in a noticeable area.

-Refine platforms for players, boulders in The City of Flesh are climbable

Increased distance out of boundary Samurai boss in City of Flesh.

-Fixed bug that the player could be locked in the 'emergency signal' quest boss room.

-refined the range enemies behaviours, and reduced their range to attack.

-Changed health capsules healing to 15% of health.

-Reduced number of parasites that the elite snake boss spawns.

Next Step:

-We are aware that the current version still takes a long time for first-time loading. We need a bit more time to work on overall optimization.

-Meanwhile, we will continue working on setting up the New Game+ system for strong enemies/bosses for the next patch

Please stick with us and stay tuned for future updates.

Thanks!

Mirari