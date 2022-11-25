Hi All,
Thanks to all who have provided constructive feedback in the community and helped us shape the game. We have just released Patch V1.0.5.2 and included the below updates:
-Refined combat, and added warning signs to certain enemies and bosses when they perform strong or range attacks. Added additional animation on late-game bosses before they conduct super attacks.
-Fixed muted default sound.
-Fixed minimized default UI setting.
-Fixed gem smith trading error.
-Reduced ammo drop rate.
-The player can always roll out now during enemies’ execution.
-Added one more reusable health flask upgrade for the player to pick up in a noticeable area.
-Refine platforms for players, boulders in The City of Flesh are climbable
- Increased distance out of boundary Samurai boss in City of Flesh.
-Fixed bug that the player could be locked in the 'emergency signal' quest boss room.
-refined the range enemies behaviours, and reduced their range to attack.
-Changed health capsules healing to 15% of health.
-Reduced number of parasites that the elite snake boss spawns.
Next Step:
-We are aware that the current version still takes a long time for first-time loading. We need a bit more time to work on overall optimization.
-Meanwhile, we will continue working on setting up the New Game+ system for strong enemies/bosses for the next patch
Please stick with us and stay tuned for future updates.
Thanks!
Mirari
