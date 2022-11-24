-Add scenery Walenstadt - Switzerland.
-This is much steeper terrain! This location is a popular base jumping site but also great for speed flying and the miniwing.
-Note this update is about 7GB. This scenery is fairly large.
-Major update to physics! You may notice the glider is much more snappy and responsive. Plus improved ability to do swoops and dives. Let me know what you think…
-Many UI changes throughout the game to support multiple maps.
-New tech to stream terrain chunks into and out of memory so memory usage doesn’t go crazy. This still needs to be implemented into Sun Valley.
-Probably many more changes I can’t recall right now, but this is a major update with many changes…
-There will be more updates to this scenery, including adding houses, roads and so forth... This is just the base terrain to get it up and running.
-Let me know if you encounter any issues.
Update 1.7.8_EarlyAccess: New Scenery - Swiss Alps!
