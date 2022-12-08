 Skip to content

The Forest Quartet update for 8 December 2022

The Forest Quartet is available now!

The Forest Quartet is now available for you, the players... to play! Mads Vadsholt, the creator of the game, has spent the past 6 years working on this sentimental story of life, death, and jazz.

The Forest Quartet is composed of 3 acts, each representing the bands emotional response to the passing of Nina, the lead singer. Kirk the pianist has been overrun by a crippling fungus, JB the bassist has plunged into darkness, and Sebastian has been engulfed in flames.

The original soundtrack, composed by Mads' father, is played by several members of the Danish Radio Big Band - a Copenhagen based jazz ensemble. Nina, Mads' sister voices Nina, the protagonist, in her songs.

We wish you a memorable and enjoyable time with The Forest Quartet. For any problems, bugs, or support please check the pinned posts in the Steam forums.

