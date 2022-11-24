【Fairy Biography2: Confidante】is now of

Fairy Biography 2: Confidante is now officially launched after testing and perfecting. I hope it will bring you into a brand new oriental mysterious world. If you are interested, you can click the link below to view the game details~

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2172510/Fairy_Biography2Confidante/

If you encounter any problems in the game, or have better suggestions, you can contact us at any time.

Official Twitter https://twitter.com/LovelyGamexyz Home Link: https://lovelygames.xyz/

F&Q: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Game background:

After successfully capturing the demon spirits sealed in the ancient painting last time, they refused to admit defeat and started a new way of doing evil, using beauty and illusion to lure people into the painting and then completely seal them Here, the world began to fall into chaos again. As the guardian of the picture scroll, you must work harder this time to re-seal the demon spirits in the picture scroll, maintain the normal order of humans and demon spirits, and achieve a perfect harmonious coexistence.

But remember, be careful in everything, they are not as easy to get along with as they appear on the surface!

How to play:

Players win by attaching mischievous demon spirits to the ancient scrolls by using the demon refining pot, successfully unlocking and collecting different types of beautiful demon spirits.

Use the left mouse button to click to control the demon refining pot, so that the demon refining pot can rebound reasonably and successfully repel the enemy.

Game Features

In the game, you will experience:

· Strong oriental characteristics

· Interesting and difficult game levels

· 10 CGs can be obtained

· New dynamic vertical drawing

· One-key skip