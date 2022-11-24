 Skip to content

The Last World Playtest update for 24 November 2022

v0.1.332 (11/23/2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  1. Now at normal game speed, the Play button will flash, indicating that normal game speed is enabled
  2. Now the Drone Factory can only be built once
  3. The visibility radius of the Drone Factory has been changed, the visibility radius has been expanded to the entire location
  4. Localization and text, some edits
  5. Now when the inventory is full, the drones will not display a message that the inventory is full
  6. The weight of rock objects is reduced by 2 times
  7. Now, upon entering the Dronetization mode, the prioritization interface will be automatically enabled
  8. Now, after the completion of the transaction for the sale of resources to merchants, the process will be removed from the queue automatically
  9. Reduced the amount of water resource consumption of the Nuclear Power Plant
  10. Web tower moved to Power class
  11. Now after resetting the time counter, merchants will update their cash reserves

Added:

  1. Added opening of the training material on the electrical network when entering the networking mode for the first time
  2. Added a combination of fast moving items from a virtual container to the building inventory - Left Ctrl + LMB
  3. Added the ability to disable clouds on the location - Settings\Game. Clouds are enabled by default.

Corrected:

  1. Fixed the problem of no sounds of cicadas or birds
  2. Fixed an issue with item tooltips where some sections might not appear on the same item
  3. Fixed a problem with mining buildings, when setting the Auto-mining volume to 0, the buildings did not resume mining when this threshold was reached
  4. Fixed the problem of the lack of sound of the laser beam from drones
  5. Fixed a bug when drones after mining did not continue mining the next resource
  6. Fixed a bug of jerking drones when extracting resources
  7. Fixed a bug when the Nuclear Power Plant did not raise the temperature when the minimum threshold was reached
  8. Fixed a problem when a unit was given a command to destroy the forest and mountains, through the panel at the top of the screen, the unit instead of destroying objects mined them
  9. Fixed an issue where cargo could be delivered to an unfinished marketplace
  10. Fixed problems when it was impossible to call the context menu on the Local Teleport under construction with a selected unit
  11. Fixed a problem when the Spill Station could not give the accumulated web resource

