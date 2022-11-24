v0.1.332 (11/23/2022)
Changes:
- Now at normal game speed, the Play button will flash, indicating that normal game speed is enabled
- Now the Drone Factory can only be built once
- The visibility radius of the Drone Factory has been changed, the visibility radius has been expanded to the entire location
- Localization and text, some edits
- Now when the inventory is full, the drones will not display a message that the inventory is full
- The weight of rock objects is reduced by 2 times
- Now, upon entering the Dronetization mode, the prioritization interface will be automatically enabled
- Now, after the completion of the transaction for the sale of resources to merchants, the process will be removed from the queue automatically
- Reduced the amount of water resource consumption of the Nuclear Power Plant
- Web tower moved to Power class
- Now after resetting the time counter, merchants will update their cash reserves
Added:
- Added opening of the training material on the electrical network when entering the networking mode for the first time
- Added a combination of fast moving items from a virtual container to the building inventory - Left Ctrl + LMB
- Added the ability to disable clouds on the location - Settings\Game. Clouds are enabled by default.
Corrected:
- Fixed the problem of no sounds of cicadas or birds
- Fixed an issue with item tooltips where some sections might not appear on the same item
- Fixed a problem with mining buildings, when setting the Auto-mining volume to 0, the buildings did not resume mining when this threshold was reached
- Fixed the problem of the lack of sound of the laser beam from drones
- Fixed a bug when drones after mining did not continue mining the next resource
- Fixed a bug of jerking drones when extracting resources
- Fixed a bug when the Nuclear Power Plant did not raise the temperature when the minimum threshold was reached
- Fixed a problem when a unit was given a command to destroy the forest and mountains, through the panel at the top of the screen, the unit instead of destroying objects mined them
- Fixed an issue where cargo could be delivered to an unfinished marketplace
- Fixed problems when it was impossible to call the context menu on the Local Teleport under construction with a selected unit
- Fixed a problem when the Spill Station could not give the accumulated web resource
