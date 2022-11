Share · View all patches · Build 10006439 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 08:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Mercenaries!

The Hotfix will be conducted to resolve the game crash issue.

Please refer to the schedule and details below.

[Hotfix Schedule]

Universal Time(UTC): November 24th, 2022, 08:00 AM ~ 09:00 AM

Central Europe Time(CET): November 24th, 2022, 09:00 AM~10:00 AM

Beijing Time(BJT): November 24th, 2022, 16:00 PM ~ 17:00 PM

Pacific Time(PT): November 24th, 2022, 00:00 AM ~ 01:00 AM

