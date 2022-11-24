Quality improvements and a friendly reminder

This small patch fixes a few minor issues found by the community. Big shout out to "FireSloth" for finding a few spelling, grammar, and rounding issues that have slipped by, and to "ZoneWalker" for his reports on balance, and translation assistance.

Patch Contents

Spelling and grammar fixes.

Translation improvements.

Fixed a rounding issue causing workers at 100% to be over worked. This is now 101%.

Decreased the difficulty to achieve "Game Of The Year" in Hard Mode a little bit.

Lowered the review strictness by a small amount in Hard Mode

Reduced the reduction made to AAA games in Hard Mode

Fixed a rounding issue that could cause an issue to flag a correct % as to low or to high.

Changed a few text messages to be more concise.

Tweaked a few difficulty scaling differences

Cleaned up some redundancies to optimize the game overall

Just as a reminder to everyone. The current season will end on Dec 31 00:00am EST. At this time, we will crown the 2022 retail champions for both procedural and reality seeds. They will then be spotlight featured alongside our EA champion "Dycart". At this time, we will also record the top 10 scores from each leader board into the "Hall Of Fame". A new season will then begin on January 1st.

Note that Hard Mode is not a part of the season ladders. It is a separate mode without the ability to paragon reset, and is meant to run long term. Hard Mode will be reset when we drop the next big content update in the new year.

There will not be another patch until the new year as I have some obligations and holiday stuff to manage, but you can expect big things in 2023 for GDM. I hope you all have a great holiday, and new year. Thank you for your continued support, and remember to join the discord if you want to stay up-to-date on everything going on at all times.