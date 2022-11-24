[Update] [PC] Crossout: Mr. Twister



Choose one of the available armoured cars, hit the streets of the Dead city and create a festival of chaos and destruction to the delight of Mr. Twister. And let the Judgment night begin!



New PvP Brawl “Judgment night”



Attention! The brawl and Battle pass season will be available from November 24 to December 14 inclusive!

“Judgment night” is a PvP mode unlike any other brawls in Crossout. The battles take place on preset armoured cars, each of which was carefully assembled by Mr. Twister solely for chaos and destruction of opponents!

You were destroyed by the enemy? Not a problem! Now you take your revenge, because this brawl supports respawns.

Mr. Twister is ready to supply the most desperate survivors with more and more cool armoured vehicles. The most important thing is to prove that you are worthy! At the start of the battle and each time after destruction, the player is offered a choice of 2 armoured cars to continue the battle. The number of cars offered at the same time can be increased at level 15 of “Mr. Twister” (+1 available slot, available to everyone). Another additional slot is available to the owners of the Battle pass from level 1. The variety of vehicles available for selection can be increased by unlocking new blueprints in the season rewards.

Let’s increase the degree of madness: Mr. Twister has placed bonuses on the map that will help you in unstoppable destruction of your enemies: upgraded ammo pack for the main weapon of the vehicle you selected; rocket-mine pack, which also depends on the selected vehicle. But be careful: you can only use one bonus! booster fuel replenishment; partial restoration of the vehicle’s durability. All to ensure that the series of destruction never ends!

As you destroy your enemies, you gradually fill in a special scale. A fully filled scale gives you an ability to use a particularly powerful weapon to break the enemy into pieces! Each vehicle has its own superweapon: Bloody carriage — explosive drone. Junk truck — launches an exploding car forward. Piranha — significantly increases damage for 10 sec. Renegade — Tesla emitter. Undertaker — fire barrels. Sledgehammer — high-precision rocket launcher. Crimson hawk — throws back the enemies and damages them. Shredder — automatic flamethrower. Stuntcar — automatic flamethrower. Warrior — calls up a raider with a grenade launcher. Ash — laser-guided rockets. Ice cream truck — rocket drone.

Don’t forget about strafing! In this brawl, all vehicles can dash left and right. To dash, use the strafe keys.

In this brawl, it is impossible to shoot off vehicle parts. The only option is to destroy the enemy’s car completely.

An ideal place for a festival of destruction and chaos: battles are held in “Dead city” — a location designed specifically for this mode.

The player who destroys more enemies in the allotted time wins the battle.

Season “Mr. Twister”

Until the end of the event, players will have access to special challenges, the completion of which will be rewarded with season experience points. The challenges in the “Judgment night” section can only be completed in this brawl. The challenges of the “Mr. Twister” season can be completed in any game modes (including the “Judgment night” brawl).

Season experience points are required to unlock the “Mr. Twister” season levels and rewards.

The base season rewards are available to all players without exception. They include: New blueprints for the “Judgment Night” brawl; Stickers; Decor; Paint cans.

All additional rewards are only available to those who have purchased the new “Mr. Twister” battle pass (marked with a lock icon on an orange background). Purchasing the pack gives you access to: New themed stickers and paints; Additional blueprints for the “Judgment night” brawl; Special versions of blueprints for the “Judgment night” brawl; Additional in-game coins; Unique portrait “Mr. Twister”; New decor “Tines”; Ability to produce upgraded parts on a special workbench. Resource “Lighters” for each level from 36 and above. You can exchange the received lighters for parts at the event workbench. Such recipes do not require additional resources and parts for production.



Battle pass “Mr. Twister”



A unique pack that contains a themed armoured car, as well as access to additional rewards in the “Mr. Twister” battle pass and an additional slot with an armoured car for the brawl.

Unlocks the ability to receive all additional rewards in the “Mr. Twister” Battle pass.

Unique armoured car: “Bloody carriage”;

Cabin: “Hot Rod”;

Movement parts: wheels “Stallion” (2 standard and 2 ST);

Weapons: 2 machine guns “Sinus-0”;

Paint cans: “Burnished steel”, “White” and “Cherry”;

Early access to certain structural parts.

Maximum number of parts increased to 80.

The first years after Crossout were filled with gruesome and bloody events. The “Judgment night”, conducted by a mysterious man in a mask in the deserted cities, has become legendary. Those who survived it were promised to have their one cherished wish fulfilled. Back in those days, most people dreamed of only one thing — to get away from this meat grinder. And to make this wish come true, they were ready to participate in this event for the last time. The stories didn’t tell if anyone really got what they were promised. But, according to rumours, the cars of the “Judgment night” participants can still be found somewhere in the dark streets of the deserted cities.

Attention! The pack will be available until December 14 inclusive!

New location “Dead city”

The panorama of the map

The location was created specifically for the “Mr. Twister” event and PvP brawl “Judgment night”.

Other

Target practice cars have been added to the old Engineer garage.

Optimized some environmental objects that could affect performance.

Improved the physical model of the rock that blocked projectiles in the absence of visual obstacles on the “Broken arrow” map.

Now the gates of the Assault force garage cannot be shot through.

Removed many invisible obstacles on locations: Ship graveyard; Rock City; Sandy gulf; Factory; Bridge; Fortress.



Special parts

M-37 Piercer

Damage reduced by 7%.

Comment: “Piercer” excessive effectiveness in battles at 4000-6000 PS range.

Epic parts

Varun

Base damage reduced by 10%.

Base impact impulse increased by 25%.

Perk no longer increases the impulse from the hit.

Ammunition reduced from 60 to 50 pts.

Durability reduced from 589 to 529 pts.

Mass reduced from 780 to 700 kg.

Accuracy reduced by 25%.

Now the weapon has a reload that lasts for 0.3 sec.

Comment: “Varun” stands out because of its high effectiveness, which it didn’t show before the updated co-drivers and the “Omamori” module appeared in the game. The changes are intended to simplify the gameplay against this weapon, while also preserving its competitiveness.

Ermak

Damage resistance bonus received from the perk reduced from 10% to 7%

Bonus active time reduced from 7 sec. to 6 sec.

Bonus boost delay increased from 0.4 sec. to 0.5 sec.

Comment: this cabin’s perk was highly effective and easy to use which, combined with other ways of increasing damage resistance, provided too much durability to the builds with this cabin. These changes are aimed at reducing the effectiveness of stacking up the bonuses and maintaining them.

ML-200

Maximum speed increased from 40 to 50 km/h.

Comment: “ML-200” were too slow when used without the “Steppe spider”, which noticeably reduced the variability when building vehicles with those parts. The perk of “Steppe spider” was changed, and the mechanical legs received the speed previously provided by the cabin’s perk.

Steppe spider

Replaced the cabin’s perk with a new one: course and frontal rockets, as well as rocket launchers have 50% increased accuracy and projectile speed, but their damage is reduced by 20%.

Tonnage increased from 7000 to 7600 kg.

Mass limit reduced from 16000 to 14500 kg.

Mass reduced from 3250 to 2900 kg.

Maximum speed increased from 65 to 68 km/h.

Comment: changes in the perk and parameters are aimed at “unlinking” the cabin from a single type of movement parts and bringing its characteristics closer to other medium cabins.

Oppressor

Bonus to maximum cabin speed increased from 17% to 20%.

Maximum weapon rotation speed bonus reduced from 100% to 70%.

Comment: the perk of “Oppressor” had too much effect on heavy weapons, making many such builds the ultimate choice in battles.

We understand that these changes will affect heavy weapons, but now they will be much more effective on light vehicle builds. The following change will balance this superiority, after which it will be possible to additionally increase the effectiveness of those parts that will require it.

Caucasus

Rotation speed reduced from 77 to 60 degrees per sec.

Spread increased by 1.5 degrees.

Comment: the weapon continues to show overestimated efficiency in battles at 6000-8000 PS range. The change is intended to make the gameplay with the “Caucasus” more complex, encouraging you to think about the positioning of the vehicle in battle.

Ghost

Damage bonus from the perk increased from 4% to 7% per sec.

Maximum bonus accumulation time reduced from 5 to 4 sec.

Comment: the perk’s enhancement is intended to increase the popularity of the “Ghost”.

Icarus VII

Tonnage reduced from 900 to 650 kg.

Flight altitude reduced by 12%.

Comment: the change is intended to reduce the excessive effectiveness of cars with hovers at high power score levels. Now you have to find a compromise for them — either mount more hovers, reducing manoeuvrability, or remove some armour, reducing their survivability. Lowering the altitude should make it easier for owners of surface movement parts to play against cars on hovers.

Argus

Increased the speed of switching between targets.

Increased damage dealt by 50%.

Active time increased from 4 to 6 sec.

The module now takes 8 sec. to recharge. (instead of 14 sec. earlier).

Comment: a reinforced module will perform its tasks better and will effectively clear the area around the player from mines and flying projectiles.

Omni

PS reduced from 380 to 250.

Comment: considering the effectiveness of this movement part, the power score level of “Omni” was too high.

Legendary parts

BC-17 Tsunami

The perk now stacks if the speed of the vehicle doesn’t exceed 15 km/h.

Comment: the perk of “Tsunami” was almost impossible to use on armoured cars with hovers. The change is designed to both correct this situation and simplify the use of the weapon in other types of builds.

Aegis-Prime

Now the module consumes 2 pts. of energy instead of 3.

PS reduced from 1200 to 800.

Now, while charging the protective field, the active time of other installed “Aegis-Prime” modules is reduced by 40% (instead of 30% before).

Shield durability reduced from 1000 to 600 pts.

Now the module’s cooldown is 20 sec. (instead of 25 sec. before).

Comment: the module wasn’t very popular and showed low effectiveness when compared to “Omamori”. Reducing the durability of the shield and increasing the penalty to the active time of other “Aegis-Prime” modules will compensate for the decrease in energy.

Machinist

Weapon durability bonus for every 1000 pts. of the vehicle’s durability increased from 8% to 10%.

Maximum weapon durability bonus increased from 25% to 35%.

Comment: “Machinist” lacks effectiveness compared to other heavy cabins.

Kami

The effect of mass on acceleration increased by 17%.

Comment: “Kami” showed excessive effectiveness and popularity on vehicles with hovers at high power score levels.

Omamori

Shield durability reduced from 360 to 300.

Now the capacity is restored if the module hasn’t absorbed damage for 4 sec. (instead of 3 sec. earlier).

Capacity restoration rate reduced from 60 to 50 durability per sec.

Comment: “Omamori” showed excessive effectiveness, overshadowing other similar modules.

ZS-46 Mammoth

Now the epicenter of the explosion is shifted according to the parts hit by bullet damage (the shells now have a penetration mechanic similar to the shells of “Tsunami” and “Typhoon”).

Comment: the low effectiveness of the weapon at high PS levels was largely due to the “screen” armour. Penetration mechanics, similar to the one that cannons have, will solve this issue.

Relic parts

Ripper

Durability increased from 581 to 655 pts.

Mass increased from 648 to 734 kg.

Reload time reduced from 5 to 4.5 sec.

Rotation speed increased by 80%.

Optimal firing distance increased from 100 to 200 m.

Disk hit damage type changed to melee.

Damage from a stuck disk increased by 2.5 times.

Durability of a stuck disk increased from 50 to 100 pts.

Melee damage upon hitting a frame is reduced by 70%.

Comment: The main change here is that when hit, the enemy now takes contact melee damage — the same as from a disk stuck in the surface. This means that now the disk doesn’t fly through penetrable parts, but at the same time its damage is reduced by parts with resistance to melee damage.

Damage to frames was additionally reduced in order to prevent the weapon from being too effective when hitting frames.

The rest of the changes are aimed at improving the overall effectiveness of the weapon.

ZS-52 Mastodon

Now the epicenter of the explosion is shifted according to the parts hit by bullet damage (the shells now have a penetration mechanic similar to the shells of “Tsunami” and “Typhoon”).

Miscellaneous

Fukigayeshi

Durability reduced from 48 to 30 pts.

PS reduced from 44 to 20.

Durability reduced from 62 to 25 pts.

PS reduced from 56 to 38.

Comment: previously, these parts, because of their excessive parameters, were used as full-fledged armour, although the decoration shouldn’t perform this function.

Added an option to enable or disable the automatic field of view change.

Removed a number of challenges and patches related to the game modes that are no longer available. Rewards that have already been earned for completing those challenges remain available to players. In the future, the opportunity to earn these rewards may return with updated challenges.

For part upgrade promotions, added a sorting by rarity and alphabetical order to the window with the parts that participate in the promotion.

Improved display of parts in the production window.

Improved the balance of sounds and music before the start of the battle.

Improved the music before the start of the battle.

Improved the sounds of car explosions.

Max. storage capacity increased from 1000 to 1200 spaces. Changed the amount of storage expansions required to level the capacity up.

Changes to casings and coupons: Coupons and casings can no longer be earned in game modes. An offer for x10 coupons has been removed from the market and an offer for x1000 coupons has been added to the market. Casings are now tradable. Increased the amount of casings in all recipes that require them. The decision on the future of these resources will be made separately, and we will definitely inform you about it.

Players can now break the carcasses of allied vehicles.

Now the auto-assembly feature works with the following parts: Omamori; Daze; Averter; Interceptor; Power unit; KA-2 Flywheel.

Improved the effect of the burning vehicle carcasses.

Improved the effect of a working booster.

Added the stickers of the game’s partners: FORWARD CHANNEL; Geka; 13wolf SHOW; DDK26; MajHerbHead; EduHorog.

Added a glowing effect for the projectiles of “Yongwang”.

Added a flying effect for the beacon of “Enlightenment”.

Fixed a bug with incorrect firing angles of the shotgun “Gremlin”.

Fixed a bug due to which the names of entries and nicknames of authors could disappear from the exhibition when minimizing and maximizing the game window.

Fixed a bug due to which, after the destruction of the “Large wheel” on an armoured car, the car’s suspension remained intact.

Fixed a bug where falling into a pit on the “Ravagers foothold” map would result in receiving the “Flawless” patch if the armoured car was not damaged prior to the fall.

Fixed a bug where the card and the tooltip could show different time left before the player can switch between raids.

Fixed a bug where destroying a vehicle while using the “Neutrino” scope would cause vehicles in spectator mode to turn pink.

Fixed a bug where the projectiles of “Fortune” could fly through walls and other indestructible obstacles.

Fixed a bug when vehicles on hovers started to twitch after it was turned over.

Improved a number of texts, descriptions and icons.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: