Alpha 0.31

New Features

First Secret Level: Statuary Garden

Originally I was not going to talk much about Secret Levels but since this IS early access and I want someone to find them I have decided to include them in updates.

To unlock it you must do something on the Sewer level.

Achievements

Some more achievements have been added. Beating the bosses on the Sewer and Estate will net 1 achievement each for a total of 4, as will finding the Statuary Garden.

Monster Races

Beating the Statuary Garden will unlock the first Monster Race.

Monster Races have their own unique starting weapon. It does not evolve with level-up cards nor does it show up in other characters' card pool. Its damage is tied to your character level, so each level boosts it a little more. It also gains significant boosts at level 10 and 25. They also have much higher stats than regular characters and are kind of an "easy mode". They still have a total of 4 abilities and their abilities themselves trend on the overpowered.

I won't say what the first monster race is other than that it's a creature from Greek mythology and you can probably figure out which one from the name of the secret level.

Bug fixes:

-Fixed bug with Glimpse of Hell that made it obliterate enemies by activating repeatedly instead of just once.

-Fixed an odious graphic glitch that made character armor and body sprites offset slightly when bumping into objects.

-Also fixed the screen tearing issues, I hope. At least I haven't seen one since the fix.