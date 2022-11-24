[Released - v0.6.1.532 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.532

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

FIXED – An error occurs when proceeding with 'Destroy the Entryway': restart from the next step of the mission

FIXED – not being able to normally proceed with the 'A Noisy Customer' mission in certain situations

◈ Notice

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

天開司 / 임명원

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.