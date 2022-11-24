 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 24 November 2022

Partial correction of the processing of the Reserve function

Build 10006071

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where using a legacy after using the Reserve function would de-reserve all legacies
(A special fix process was applied, so perhaps another bug is happening: ......)

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
