 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banana Quest update for 24 November 2022

Removed all the copyrighted music

Share · View all patches · Build 10006033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yeah so basically, I just removed all the copyrighted music and replaced it with the RPG Maker VX Ace default music.

kept some that I could keep, but yeah that happened.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link